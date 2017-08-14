Story highlights
- Girardi announced her pregnancy in June
- She said she wants to help others who suffer syndrome
(CNN)"Bachelor" Season 14 winner Vienna Girardi announced she has miscarried twins.
Girardi shared the news on her Facebook page Sunday.
According to the reality star, doctors had noticed that one of her twins had more fluids than the other, which is a sign of Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome. Giradi described the syndrome as a condition where one twin is taking more nutrients than the other.
After going into premature labor 18 weeks into her pregnancy, Girardi said doctors told her she was risking her own life if she did not deliver the twins.
Despite doing "everything to save them," Girardi said their hearts stopped beating and she went into a septic shock.
"My little angels went to Heaven on Aug 5th and I was rushed into the OR for emergency surgery and was in the ICU for 4 days," Girardi wrote.
"I don't know why this happened and I pray the Lord gives me strength to understand why he needed my little girls," she added. " After days of laying in bed heartbroken and trying to piece what happened back together, a doctor asked me if I would consider donating my little girls to science so they can also understand why this happens and be able to save another women who has twins with TTTS."
Girardi won the heart of Dallas-based pilot Jake Pavelka during Season 14 of "The Bachelor," but the couple called off their engagement three months later. She then went on to appear on the spinoff "Bachelor Pad."
Giradi announced her pregnancy in June.