(CNN) After nearly four hours of deliberation, a jury ruled in favor of pop star Taylor Swift in her countersuit against former radio host David Mueller for alleged assault and battery.

Swift accused Mueller of groping her at a meet-and-greet event in June 2013. He will be required to pay $1 in damages to Swift.

The jury, comprised of six women and two men, also found the singer's mother, Andrea Swift, not liable for tortious interference.

After the reading of the verdict, Swift embraced her mother.

Mueller had sued Swift, the singer's mom Andrea Swift, and radio promotions director Frank Bell in 2015, accusing them of interfering with his $150,000/year contract as a local morning radio DJ in Denver by pressuring his employer, KYGO radio, to fire him.

Read More