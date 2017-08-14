'Deadpool 2' stunt person dead after on-set accident

(CNN) A female stunt person has died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of "Deadpool 2," according to a statement from the Vancouver police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of 'Deadpool 2' this morning," 20th Century Fox said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

"Deadpool 2" is the follow-up to the 2016 film starring Ryan Reynolds that grossed over $363 million domestically.

Production on the sequel began in late June . At the time, Reynolds marked the occasion with a photo posted to social media captioned, "Feels good to be back."