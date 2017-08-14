Chris Pratt appears at Teen Choice Awards

Story highlights It was Pratt's first appearance since split

He thanked his his Lord and Savior

(CNN) Chris Pratt has made his first public appearance since the actor and wife Anna Faris announced they were separating.

Pratt accepted an award for his performance in "Guardians of the Galaxy" during Sunday's Teen Choice Awards, one week after fans were surprised to learn he and Faris were splitting.

During his acceptance speech, Pratt talked about moving to Hollywood from Hawaii when he was first starting out in the industry. With his long blonde hair, the actor said, an agent assumed that he surfed. Pratt told him yes, he did.

"That was the first of many lies that I told to get to where I am today," Pratt said.

