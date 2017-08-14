(CNN) The worlds of horror films, science fiction and heavy metal have always shared a set of thematic and aesthetic similarities -- blood, space, screams, monsters. Countless heavy bands from Slayer to System of a Down have been influenced by the books of William Gibson, Wes Craven, Clive Barker and Dario Argento, and schlock metal icon Rob Zombie has even directed several horror movies himself, including a remake of the classic "Halloween."

Following in this long tradition comes an enormous display of horror and sci-fi movie posters at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, on loan from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

Spanning nearly 50 years, the show brings us into the personal obsession of a guitar hero and reveals some of the fears and illicit desires of the American public in the 20th century, shedding light on what scares us and why. Curator Daniel Finamore explains:

CNN: How did Kirk Hammett come to own such an incredible collection?

Daniel Finamore: The objects come from a wide range of sources, but nobody really collected them until fairly recent times, so there's no traditional archive of this material. They were mostly thrown away. Some of these posters are much rarer than one might expect them to be ... They were produced by the thousand, but that doesn't mean that thousands survive.

