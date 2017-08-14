Breaking News

"From Lens to Eye To Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today," a new exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, features some of the most prolific photorealist artists. (Above: "Untitled; Territory" (2012) by Yigal Ozeri)
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"Untitled; Territory" (2012) by Yigal Ozeri
"Caramelle di Cristallo" (2010) by Roberto Bernardi
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"Caramelle di Cristallo" (2010) by Roberto Bernardi
"Pointe Hilton" (1999) by Jack Mendenhall
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"Pointe Hilton" (1999) by Jack Mendenhall
"Flamingo" (2012) by Raphaella Spence
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"Flamingo" (2012) by Raphaella Spence
"Radios" (1977) by Robert Cottingham
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"Radios" (1977) by Robert Cottingham
"Hotel Empire" (1987) by Richard Estes
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"Hotel Empire" (1987) by Richard Estes
"Gum Ball No. 10: 'Sugar Daddy'" (1975) by Charles Bell
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"Gum Ball No. 10: 'Sugar Daddy'" (1975) by Charles Bell
"Untitled; Olya" (2016) by Yigal Ozeri
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"Untitled; Olya" (2016) by Yigal Ozeri
"Banana Lady" (2012) by Anthony Brunelli
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"Banana Lady" (2012) by Anthony Brunelli
"Petit Fours" (1976) by Audrey Flack
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"Petit Fours" (1976) by Audrey Flack
"'71 Buick" (1972) by Robert Bechtle
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"'71 Buick" (1972) by Robert Bechtle
"From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today" runs from until Jan. 21, 2018 at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York. The accompanying book, published by Prestel, is out August 2017.
'From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today'
"From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today" runs from until Jan. 21, 2018 at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York. The accompanying book, published by Prestel, is out August 2017.
(CNN)Photorealism -- the process of replicating a photograph through a different medium -- was once considered a fad, but the 1970s arts movement has stood the test of time.

Now, nearly five decades after the term was first coined by art dealer Louis K. Meisel, the works of some of the movement's most influential artists are being displayed together at "From Lens to Eye To Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today," a new exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York.
    Although photorealism originally evolved from pop art , it quickly became an independent movement of its own and has evolved considerably over the years.
    Artist and writer Richard Kalina believes the art genre's endurance its due to its simplicity and consistency .
    "What photorealism conspicuously lacks is pretension. This is in direct opposition to academic art of all kinds (conservative or avant garde)," he writes in an essay published in the exhibition catalog.
    "Photorealism has survived because it has remained undiluted and conceptually coherent, but also because it has managed to stay consistently compelling."
    "From Lens to Eye to Hand: Photorealism 1969 to Today" runs from until Jan. 21, 2018 at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York. The accompanying book, published by Prestel, is out August 2017.