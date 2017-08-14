(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Charlottesville
-- Two days after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned deadly, President Trump specifically condemned white supremacists and other hate groups, calling them "repugnant." He had drawn intense criticism for initially blaming the violence on "many sides." (Watch the President's full Monday statement here.)
-- No bond was set for the suspect in connection with a car ramming that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured 19 others.
-- GoDaddy gave a neo-Nazi website the boot after it posted a derogatory story about Heyer.
-- One of America's most prominent black CEOs quit Trump's manufacturing council in protest over the President's initial failure to condemn white supremacists. (Trump responded by lashing out at the Merck leader on Twitter.)
-- The photographer who captured the defining photo of the protest was on his last day on the job for a local paper.
-- Meanwhile, white nationalists are planning a "white lives matter rally" in Texas on 9/11.
Everything else
-- SpaceX launched a spacecraft that will deliver a supercomputer to the International Space Station.
-- On Sunday, an Iranian drone flew close to a US aircraft carrier in the central Persian Gulf, according to the US Navy.
-- Hundreds of people are feared dead following mudslides in Sierra Leone.
-- A hacker is recruiting other hackers to help identify child predators online.
--Bitcoin has doubled its value in a month. Here's why.
-- One child under 13 commits suicide nearly every five days on average.