(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Charlottesville

-- No bond was set for the suspect in connection with a car ramming that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured 19 others.

-- GoDaddy gave a neo-Nazi website the boot after it posted a derogatory story about Heyer.

-- One of America's most prominent black CEOs quit Trump's manufacturing council in protest over the President's initial failure to condemn white supremacists. (Trump responded by lashing out at the Merck leader on Twitter.)

-- The photographer who captured the defining photo of the protest was on his last day on the job for a local pape r.

Everything else

-- SpaceX launched a spacecraft that will deliver a supercomputer to the International Space Station.

-- On Sunday, an Iranian drone flew close to a US aircraft carrier in the central Persian Gulf, according to the US Navy.

-- Hundreds of people are feared dead following mudslides in Sierra Leone

-- A hacker is recruiting other hackers to help identify child predators online

--Bitcoin has doubled its value in a month. Here's why.