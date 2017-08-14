Hundreds killed in Sierra Leone mudslides

(CNN) Hundreds of people are feared dead following massive mudslides near Freetown, the capital of the West African nation of Sierra Leone, according to government officials and aid agencies.

A spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Sierra Leone said authorities have recovered the bodies of 205 people. The number is expected to rise, Abu Bakarr said.

More than 1,000 others have been affected, with "both figures to climb as search and rescue continues," according to the Red Cross.

Flooded streets in the Regent district.

The United Nations office in Sierra Leone said on its Twitter account that it was assessing the damage and preparing a response.

Abdulai Bayraytay, spokesman for President Ernest Bai Koroma, told CNN the immediate priority was to help the victims.

Read More