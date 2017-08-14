Story highlights Kemi Adetiba is one of Nigeria's top filmmakers

Her first film was the highest grossing in Nigerian history

Lagos (CNN) The art of telling a great story is timeless, and film director and producer Kemi Adetiba is drawing on her skills to make magic behind the camera.

"Everything I do I have dreams about it... I get a barrage of pictures coming into my head," Adetiba told CNN.

Her work has been seen across the world and it all started from her childhood, where she spent some time in front of the camera appearing in commercials.

"I was always a very creative kid. My first love was definitely in the creative [industry] and it was cultivated by my parents because they were also very creative," she said.

That creativity led her to a successful career in radio and television. But there was an urge for more and Adebita decided to diversify her talents.