Two US service members killed, five others injured in Iraq

Early reports indicate that the deaths were not due to enemy contact, the military said

(CNN) Two US service members were killed and five were injured Sunday during combat operations in northern Iraq, according to a statement from US Central Command.

"Initial reports indicate the incident was not due to enemy contact," the statement said. The incident is under investigation.

The troops were part of the US- led coalition that has been fighting against ISIS in Iraq since 2014. They were not immediately identified.

Coalition commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend iissued a statement offering condolences to the families, friends and comrades of the service members.

"The entire counter-ISIS Coalition sends our deepest condolences to these heroes' families, friends and teammates." He added that he hoped "there is some small solace in knowing their loss has meaning for our country and all the nations of the Coalition as the fallen service members were fighting to defeat a truly evil enemy and to protect our homelands."

