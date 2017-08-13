Story highlights People from the crowd watching as Jason Kessler spoke walked up to him

One man appears to swing at or push Kessler

(CNN) Jason Kessler, the Charlottesville, Virginia, resident who organized Saturday's rally of white nationalists and other groups, was forced to flee his own news conference Sunday after he was confronted by members of a crowd.

"I tried my best but once again violence rules over speech and ideas in #Charlottesville. The First Amendment is finished it seems," Kessler tweeted.

Kessler was a few minutes into his remarks outside Charlottesville's City Hall when two members of the crowd, one of whom had been repeatedly yelling an obscenity at Kessler, moved toward Kessler as he stood behind a stand with several microphones on it.

A video posted online by freelance journalist Maya Shwayder shows a crowd of photographers rush up to record the confrontation.

From one side at least one Virginia state trooper moves in.

