How a white nationalist rally turned deadly in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (CNN) One person died when a car plowed into a crowd following a dispersed gathering of white nationalists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville.

Shortly before the attack Saturday, fistfights and screaming matches erupted between counterprotesters and white nationalists protesting the removal of a confederate monument. The clashes led to the cancellation of scheduled protests, sending demonstrators from both sides marching on nearby streets. A few hours later, a car slammed into a throng of counterprotesters.

Here's what we know:

What happened?

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Counterprotesters met white nationalists and other right-wing groups at the site of Saturday's "Unite the Right" event hours before the rally was set to start.

Clashes broke out and police began to disperse crowds.

Local officials declared the rally an "unlawful assembly" and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency.

About two hours later, a gray Dodge Challenger rammed into a crowd of counterprotesters walking down a street in downtown Charlottesville.

The driver slammed the car in reverse at high speed and left the site of the crash. He was arrested later that afternoon.

