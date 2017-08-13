Father: Heather Heyer was a champion for others

Story highlights Heather Heyer was a paralegal who assisted clients through bankruptcy

Her father says she held passionate beliefs, wanted to help people

(CNN) Heather Heyer dedicated her life to standing up for those she felt were not being heard, her parents say. She died while campaigning against hate.

"Heather, her entire life has been passionate about justice for everyone and fairness and fair treatment and you better be able to explain to her why something was true and not true and why it had to be that way," her mother Susan Bro told MSNBC on Sunday.

"It was important to her to speak up for people that she felt were not being heard, to speak up when injustices were happening and she saw in the lives of many of her African-American friends particularly and her gay friends that equal rights were not being given."

The 32-year-old was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters gathered to oppose a "Unite the Right" rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups.

Nineteen others were injured in the horrific incident.

