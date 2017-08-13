Father: Heather Heyer was a champion for others

Story highlights Heather Heyer was a paralegal who assisted clients through bankruptcy

Her father says she held passionate beliefs, wanted to help people

(CNN) Mark Heyer said he didn't always agree with his daughter's viewpoints.

But he always admired that she she stood up for what she believed in.

"She died trying to bring about that purpose," he told CNN on Sunday, the day after he was told his 32-year-old daughter had been run down on a Charlottesville, Virginia, street.

Heather Heyer stood up for people who needed help, her dad said. She worked as a paralegal for a Charlottesville law firm, assisting clients through the bankruptcy filing process.

Her father said she was passionate about helping others.

Read More