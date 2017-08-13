Story highlights De Luca moves up to fifth in overall standings

Harrie Smolders extends overall lead

Hamburg Diamonds win team event

(CNN) Lorenzo de Luca overcame a heavy downpour in Valkenswaard, the Netherlands to claim his second Longines Global Champions Tour victory of the season.

Riding third in an eight-horse jump-off in heavy rain at a packed Tops International Arena in the southern Dutch town of Valkenswaard, De Luca produced a clear round in a time of 39.20 seconds, 0.73 faster than Berlin winner Christian Ahlmann of Germany and 1.11 second ahead of local favorite Maikel van der Vleuten.

"It's fantastic to win here," De Luca, of Italy, said in a televised interview after adding the Valkenswaard title to his Shanghai trophy earlier in the season.

Paying tribute to his 13-year-old Belgian bred gelding, Ensor de Litrange LXII, he said: "He tried everything for me. It was quite fast. I'm very happy."

"He was jumping very good in the qualification and he did two more rounds, super. I'm really pleased."

