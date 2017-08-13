Breaking News

Venezuelan President's son threatens to seize White House with rifles

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 9:40 AM ET, Sun August 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Venezuela to US: Military action a 'crazy act'
Venezuela to US: Military action a 'crazy act'

    JUST WATCHED

    Venezuela to US: Military action a 'crazy act'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Venezuela to US: Military action a 'crazy act' 01:19

Story highlights

  • Trump has condemned Venezuela for its human rights abuse
  • More than 120 people have died in protests since April

(CNN)Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the son of the Venezuelan President, is threatening to seize the White House with rifles if President Donald Trump sends the US military to his nation.

Trump on Venezuela: Military action an option
Trump on Venezuela: Military action an option

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on Venezuela: Military action an option

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on Venezuela: Military action an option 00:41
The White House has condemned President Nicolás Maduro's regime for human rights abuses. More than 120 people have died in anti-government protests since April.
Last week, Trump said he would not rule out the possibility of a military intervention in Venezuela.
    "Venezuela is not very far away and the people are suffering, and they are dying. We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option if necessary," Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf club.
    President Maduro's son responded to Trump on Saturday, but appeared confused on the location of the White House.
    Read More
    "If the unlikely event of defiling the homeland came to pass, the rifles would arrive in New York, " he told Venezuelan state media.
    "Mr. Trump, we would arrive and take the White House."

    No orders

    Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said the Defense Department has not been ordered to make any military movements related to Venezuela -- but is prepared if need be.
    The Trump administration slapped sanctions on Venezuela after a vote last month allowed President Maduro to replace opposition-dominated National Assembly with a new 545-member Constituent Assembly filled with his supporters.
    Protests have rocked the streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities, both before the vote and in response to the vote.
    The United Nations' human rights office said this month that Venezuelan security forces have used excessive force and arbitrarily detained thousands of people.
    Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said US military action in his country would be a "crazy act."

    CNN's Mariano Castillo contributed to this report