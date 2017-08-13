Story highlights Trump has condemned Venezuela for its human rights abuse

(CNN) Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the son of the Venezuelan President, is threatening to seize the White House with rifles if President Donald Trump sends the US military to his nation.

The White House has condemned President Nicolás Maduro's regime for human rights abuses. More than 120 people have died in anti-government protests since April.

"Venezuela is not very far away and the people are suffering, and they are dying. We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option if necessary," Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf club.

President Maduro's son responded to Trump on Saturday, but appeared confused on the location of the White House.