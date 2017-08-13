Trump's faith advisers condemn white supremacists

Story highlights Members from Trump's evangelical board condemn white supremacy

The President did not mention white nationalists and the alt-right movement in his remarks

(CNN) As thousands of white nationalist and "alt-right" protesters descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, for the "Unite the Right" rally Saturday and clashed with counterprotesters, voices from both sides of the aisle were raised to condemn the gathering.

Included in those voices were two members of President Trump's evangelical advisory board -- a group of pastors and faith leaders who advise Trump -- and also a Latino evangelical minister who delivered a prayer at the presidential inauguration in January.

And while Trump failed to single out white supremacists and "alt-right" groups at the center of Saturday's violence in Charlottesville, the ministers who spoke out in statements were not so reticent.

"I condemn the forces of white nationalism, white supremacy and anti-Semitism that divide our country today and I also condemn those who seek to politicize it all for their political gain," said minister Samuel Rodriguez, who took part in Trump's inauguration.

"Unless, we bridge this senseless and partisan divide there will be more horrors to come. It's on each of us to be a part of solution and it begins with turning our political swords into plowshares. We must begin to work together to heal our nation," he added.

