Trump re-election campaign releases ad attacking 'enemies'

White supremacists clashed with counterprotesters over the weekend, and a man drove a car into a crowd, killing one woman

Washington (CNN) The day after racially charged violence gripped Charlottesville, Virginia, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign released an ad attacking his "enemies" for obstructing his agenda.

The ad slammed Democrats, the media and career politicians for what it said were attacks on and obstruction of Trump's efforts while touting the President's record so far of overseeing low levels of unemployment, record-high stock prices and what the ad called "the strongest military in decades."

"The President's enemies don't want him to succeed, but Americans are saying, 'Let President Trump do his job,'" the ad said.

The Trump campaign did not respond Sunday to requests for more details on the ad, including when and where it will run and how much it cost.

Trump took office following years of decreasing unemployment rates, and those numbers have continued to improve during his time in office. The US economy added more than one million jobs since Trump was elected. The stock market has reached record heights by some measures as well, continuing a trend since recovering from the Great Recession, with a strong increase since the November election.

