(CNN) Bill Maher says he got it wrong.

"I was wrong that the stock market hates volatility and uncertainty, and who is more volatile than Donald Trump? But I guess I underestimated their greed, because they still want their tax cut," he said.

Maher told CNN's Fareed Zakaria he hoped the market would still crash, "because that's one thing that would maybe lose him a lot of support in the Republican Party."

He said he isn't surprised at Trump's high support amongst GOP voters, describing it as an "almost protest vote."

