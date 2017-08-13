Story highlights Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

First major for 24-year-old American

Close friend of Jordan Spieth

Challengers fall away on Green Mile

(CNN) Justin Thomas kept his nerve on Quail Hollow's notorious Green Mile finishing stretch to land his first major title Sunday.

The 24-year-old American, a close friend of Jordan Spieth, won the PGA Championship by two shots after closing with a three-under 68 in North Carolina.

Thomas held a one-shot lead as he stood on the 16th tee, with the three testing holes standing between him and the Wanamaker Trophy, but played them in level par under the most intense pressure to close on eight-under-par 276.

He birdied the short 17th to give himself a three-shot cushion playing the final hole and could afford a bogey five to seal his victory.

NEVER.

A.

DOUBT.



Golf is a game of inches. pic.twitter.com/P58j1DAI37 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 13, 2017

Spieth, who needed to win at Quail Hollow to complete his career grand slam of major victories, celebrated Thomas' triumph as he watched on by the 18th green.

