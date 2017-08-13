Story highlights India is currently experiencing monsoon rains

Rescuers continue to search the area

(CNN) Nearly 50 people are feared dead after a landslide swept two buses down a gorge in northern India, according to Indian state-run news outlet DD News.

DD News reports the buses had stopped for a break along the road when the landslid hit, sweeping the buses some 800 meters (more than 2,600 feet) down a gorge.

So far rescuers have been able to retrieve 34 bodies according to DD News.

Monsoon rains have battered the region and caused widespread flooding as well as landslides.

Members of the Indian military and the Indian National Disaster Response Force are on the scene aiding with search-and-rescue operations.

