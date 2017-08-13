London (CNN) Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has said he feels well enough to go home after an extended period of treatment for an undisclosed illness in London, but he is awaiting his doctors' permission.

Buhari said there was "tremendous improvement" in his health and that he wishes to return home, according to a statement posted online Saturday by the Nigerian presidency.

"I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I've now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed," he is quoted as saying.

The statement was accompanied by images posted to Twitter and Facebook of Buhari meeting with Nigeria's information minister and other aides at Abuja House in London on Saturday. In one, he is shown smiling as he receives a giant "Get well" card.

More photos from this afternoon, at Abuja House. Pres @MBuhari receives a Get Well Soon Card from Min of @FMICNigeria and Presidential Aides pic.twitter.com/vCoPWNFYCd — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 12, 2017

Buhari has been battling an unspecified illness since the start of the year and this is his second period of sick leave.

Read More