17 killed in Burkina Faso cafe attack

(CNN) Seventeen people were killed and eight others wounded after a number of assailants attacked a restaurant in Burkina Faso around 9 p.m. local time Sunday (5 p.m. ET), according to state-run media RTB.

The attack took place in Ouagadougou, the capital of the West African nation. It's not known how many attackers were involved.

Attackers barricaded themselves in the Istanbul restaurant on Avenue Kwame Nkrumah in the center of the city, RTB reports, citing authorities.

Burkina Faso government spokesman Remis Dandjinou said the victims were from a number of countries. Efforts are underway to identify the bodies so the authorities can inform their families.

A security perimeter has been established by the Defense and Security forces and all roads leading up to the Ouagadougou International Airport are closed.

Read More