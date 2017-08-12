Breaking News

A look at Guam during World War II

Updated 8:21 PM ET, Sat August 12, 2017

US troops stop to eat on the road to Agana, the capital of Guam, August 10, 1944. The United States took control of Guam after the Second Battle of Guam and turned the island into an important strategic foothold in the Pacific theater.
US troops stop to eat on the road to Agana, the capital of Guam, August 10, 1944. The United States took control of Guam after the Second Battle of Guam and turned the island into an important strategic foothold in the Pacific theater.
Pvt. William N. Wade, front and center, displays his helmet, punctured by a Japanese sniper near Barrigada, Guam, to his buddies, members of the Army&#39;s 77th Infantry Division, Aug. 23, 1944. From left, front row: Cpl. Harold Boyes of Ohio; Pvt. Wade; Pfc. William Kusch, Bayside, New York. Second row: Cpl. Joseph A. Hargraves of Massachusetts; Pfc. Willard Haus of Endicott, New York; Staff Sgt. Stephen Kelly of Brooklyn, New York; and Pvt. Joe Tremallo of Morristown, New Jersey.
Pvt. William N. Wade, front and center, displays his helmet, punctured by a Japanese sniper near Barrigada, Guam, to his buddies, members of the Army's 77th Infantry Division, Aug. 23, 1944. From left, front row: Cpl. Harold Boyes of Ohio; Pvt. Wade; Pfc. William Kusch, Bayside, New York. Second row: Cpl. Joseph A. Hargraves of Massachusetts; Pfc. Willard Haus of Endicott, New York; Staff Sgt. Stephen Kelly of Brooklyn, New York; and Pvt. Joe Tremallo of Morristown, New Jersey.
Some of the 2,600 Japanese prisoners of war, who comprised the enemy garrison on the island of Rota, are lined up in a POW stockade on nearby Guam, in the Mariana Islands, September 5, 1945.
Some of the 2,600 Japanese prisoners of war, who comprised the enemy garrison on the island of Rota, are lined up in a POW stockade on nearby Guam, in the Mariana Islands, September 5, 1945.
Military ambulances are lined up on shore at Guam, awaiting the arrival of the USS Solace with casualties from Okinawa, in June 1945.
Military ambulances are lined up on shore at Guam, awaiting the arrival of the USS Solace with casualties from Okinawa, in June 1945.
A Boeing B-29 Superfortress takes off from Harmon Field, Guam, April 13, 1945.
A Boeing B-29 Superfortress takes off from Harmon Field, Guam, April 13, 1945.
An aerial view of a B-29 landing at a new airfield.
An aerial view of a B-29 landing at a new airfield.
Sailors wait inside a US Navy air terminal building at Agana Field on Guam.
Sailors wait inside a US Navy air terminal building at Agana Field on Guam.
After the Second Battle of Guam in 1944, the United States retook the island and turning it into an important strategic base.