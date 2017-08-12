(CNN) White supremacists were holding a variety of signs, shield and flags at Saturday's rally in Charlottesville, Virginia -- including some donned with a slightly changed Detroit Red Wings logo.

In a strongly worded statement published to its social media channels, the Detroit Red Wings let it be known their logo would not be commandeered for and by hate.

"The Detroit Red Wings vehemently disagree with and are not associated in any way with the event taking place today in Charlottesville, Va.," the Red Wings statement said.

"We are exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration," the statement added.

Photos on social media showed members of the Detroit Right Wings holding crude rectangular shields, with "their" logo.

