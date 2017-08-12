Torch-bearing white nationalists march ahead of alt-right rally

Story highlights Friday march follows judge's order to allow alt-right activists to protest Saturday

Police anticipate thousands of people at Saturday rally

(CNN) Alt-right activists held torches and marched late Friday through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.

Chanting "blood and soil" and "one people, one nation, end immigration," the group rallied around a statue of Thomas Jefferson before they clashed with counterprotesters, CNN affiliate WWBT reported

#Charlottesville 9:53pm 🔘 The torches are lit. Hundreds w/ an alt-right march thru UVA pic.twitter.com/H7D2KDbSq6 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) August 12, 2017

The march came hours before a Saturday rally that police anticipate will attract as many as 2,000 to 6,000 people, in an event that could be the "largest hate-gathering of it's kind in decades in the United States," as described by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Before the group left the university's grounds when police arrived and ruled it unlawful assembly, outraged city and UVA officials condemned Friday's gathering.

"In my 47 years of association with @UVA, this was the most nauseating thing I've ever seen. We need an exorcism on the Lawn," Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics tweeted.

