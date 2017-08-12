Story highlights Usain Bolt injured in final track race

Pulls up as Britain wins men's 4x100m relay

Mo Farah beaten in men's 5,000m

Ethiopia's Muktar Edris wins gold

(CNN) Usain Bolt's farewell appearance ended in a disastrous fashion as he pulled up injured on the final leg of the men's 4x100m relay at the world championships in London Saturday.

Bolt took the baton for Jamaica in third place but within a few strides he had fallen to the ground, clutching his left leg, as host Britain secured a shock gold ahead of a United States team containing Justin Gatlin.

Usain Bolt of Jamaica falls to the track on the final leg of the sprint relay.

Bolt beaten into third in the individual 100m behind Gatlin and his US team compatriot Christian Coleman, was comforted by teammates after getting to his feet.

The capacity crowd in the London Stadium were still digesting the shock earlier defeat for home hero Mo Farah in the men's 5,000m final, before the drama of Bolt's last run.

Read More