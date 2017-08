Story highlights Suki Kim spent 6 months posing as a missionary and teacher in North Korea

The reclusive country is "like nothing we've seen before," she says

(CNN) North Koreans are raised to be soldiers and "have no ounce of freedom," a journalist who lived undercover in the reclusive nation told CNN.

"Their lives were completely mapped out according to the great leader," said Suki Kim, who spent six months undercover in North Korea in 2011. "Any information from outside is forbidden and not shown to them in any way. It's really a system of absolute control."

Kim's insights come as President Donald Trump this week waded into a battle of threats with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose military leaders threatened to launch missiles at Guam , a US territory where the United States maintains two key military bases.

Kim, author of "Without You There Is No Us," posed as a missionary and a teacher at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. She taught English to the sons of North Korea's ruling class, children expected to be the regime's future leaders.

Speaking with CNN's Christie Paul, she described the complex psychology of people there "being really lovely and absolutely human" but living in a bubble, emotionally and intellectually isolated.

