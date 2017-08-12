Bipartisan condemnation for 'Unite the Right' rally

(CNN) As thousands of white nationalist and alt-right protesters descended on Charlottesville for the "Unite the Right" rally Saturday, voices from both sides of the aisle have emerged to condemn the gathering's violence and rhetoric.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to weigh in on the violent demonstration, which has caused Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to issue a state of emergency.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

"We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for," the President wrote. "There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"

First lady Melania Trump also to put out a comment on the demonstrations, as did the President's homeland security and counterterrorism aide, Thomas Bossert.

"Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts," the first lady tweeted Saturday afternoon. "No good comes from violence."

