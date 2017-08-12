Story highlights The White House aide spars with the panel's host, Ed Gordon

Manigault accuses the host of being 'too aggressive'

Washington (CNN) White House aide Omarosa Manigault's chilly reception on a panel at a convention for black journalists Friday spiraled into a screaming match following questions about President Donald Trump's views on police brutality.

Speaking on a panel titled "Black and Blue: Raising Our Sons, Protecting Our Communities" at the National Association of Black Journalists' annual convention in New Orleans, Manigault sparred with panel host Ed Gordon, a longtime journalist and host of a news magazine show on Bounce TV.

Gordon pressed Manigault about her role as director of communications for the White House's Office of Public Liaison and her views on the current state of the criminal justice system. Manigault began by talking about the deaths of her father and brother at the hands of violence in Ohio.

But when asked by Gordon how she "could sit in a White House" while Trump signaled support for police brutality -- a nod to Trump's recent remarks encouraging the police to be rougher when arresting criminal suspects -- Manigault accused the host of lecturing her and being "too aggressive."

"Are you suggesting that I just walk away?" Manigault said.

Read More