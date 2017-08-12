The opioid crisis is now one of 29 active national emergencies

Story highlights Trump's declaration on the opioid crisis marks the 29th concurrent active national emergency in America

More than two dozen national emergencies are already in effect from past presidents

George W. Bush declared 13 emergencies and Barack Obama declared 12

Washington (CNN) States of emergency are nothing new for the United States.

President Donald Trump's declaration on the opioid crisis marks the 29th concurrent active national emergency in America -- a state in which the United States has existed for nearly four decades straight.

"The opioid crisis is an emergency, and I am saying, officially, right now, it is an emergency. It's a national emergency," Trump said on Thursday. "We're going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis. It is a serious problem the likes of which we have never had."

The rapid increase in the number of drug-related deaths over the last two decades prompted Trump's first national emergency declaration. But more than two dozen national emergencies are already in effect from past presidents, many of them already renewed by Trump.

This is according to a CNN analysis of data from the Congressional Research Service, the Federal Register and the White House.

