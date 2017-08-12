Report: Mueller wants to talk to current and former Trump administration officials

(CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller is attempting to interview current and former senior Trump administration officials, including former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, as part of the Justice Department's investigation into Russia's efforts to influence last year's presidential election, The New York Times reported Saturday, citing three sources briefed on the discussions.

Mueller, who is spearheading the probe, has made inquiries to the White House for details on specific meetings and is looking into President Donald Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey in May, the Times reported.

White House special counsel Ty Cobb told the newspaper that the White House would "continue to fully cooperate" with the investigation but declined to comment further. Priebus did not return messages from the Times seeking comment. CNN was not able to independently confirm the newspaper's report Saturday.

Mueller is looking into whether there was any collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russian officials in Moscow's attempt to influence the election. His investigation is in addition to multiple congressional probes into the same matter.

According to the Times, Mueller is interested in whether Priebus and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort met on the same day that Manafort -- along with Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., and son-in-law Jared Kushner -- attended a meeting at Trump Tower with Russians who claimed to have harmful information about Hillary Clinton. While Priebus was apparently listed on Manafort's calendar that same day in June 2016, it is unknown if the two men met, the Times reported.

Read More