Mitch McConnell's Worst Week in Washington

(CNN) When Mitch McConnelll told a local group in Kentucky on Monday that President Donald Trump "had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process," he couldn't have fully suspected what might come next.

It was a Trumpian barrage of tweets and statements suggesting that McConnell not only wasn't doing his job well, but that, if he continued to not get done what Trump wanted done, he should consider resigning.

It started Wednesday afternoon. "Senator Mitch McConnell said I had 'excessive expectations,' but I don't think so," Trump tweeted . "After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?"

On Thursday morning, Trump hit McConnell again. "Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!" he tweeted . Then, again on Thursday : "Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it!" (Yes, Trump sent this tweet from his own 17-day vacation. And, yes, that irony was apparently lost on him.)

Asked later Thursday about McConnell, Trump suggested that if the Kentucky Republican can't get health care reform, tax reform and infrastructure spending done, he should consider stepping aside. "You can ask the question," Trump told reporters of McConnell's fate.

