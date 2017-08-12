The week in politics
Updated 7:53 PM ET, Sat August 12, 2017
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from August 6 to August 12.
President Donald Trump discusses North Korea during a briefing Tuesday. Trump warned that North Korea would "be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it continued to make threats against the United States. Trump doubled down on these comments in the days that followed, saying the US military was "locked and loaded" and ready to respond "should North Korea act unwisely."
Two South Korean F-16 fighter jets escort two US B-1B Lancer bombers. President Trump retweeted a US Pacific Command tweet from Thursday night that the bombers on Guam "stand ready to fulfill USFK's #FightTonight mission if called upon to do so," referring to United States Forces Korea. The B-1 is considered the backbone of the US long-range bomber fleet and carries the largest conventional payload of any aircraft in the US Air Force.
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to speak with reporters Thursday. During the question-and-answer session, Trump took questions on everything from the Russia probe to North Korea to his ban on transgender troops.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds up a sign signaling one more question in President Trump's session with reporters Thursday afternoon.
President Trump gives a statement to the press Saturday following an afternoon of violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters, leaving one person dead. Trump said he condemned "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides." His remarks received criticism from both sides of the aisle, with fellow Republicans slamming Trump's lack of directness and attempt to inject moral equivalence into the situation of chaos and terror.
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks to the media Tuesday about the administration's response to the opioid crisis. President Trump vowed a stronger law enforcement response to the crisis. Thursday, he declared it a national emergency.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte welcomes Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Malacanang Palace on Monday. Tillerson said he told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines the ASEAN Forum that "meddling in the elections is certainly a serious incident." He said it had "created serious mistrust between" Russia and the United States.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson speak at a news conference about the city's lawsuit against the Department of Justice. The suit centers on specific conditions that must be met by "sanctuary cities" in order to receive certain federal grant money.
"By forcing us, or the police department, to choose between the values of the city and the philosophy of the police department, in community policing, I think it's a false choice and it undermines our actual safety agenda," Emanuel told CNN.
The floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced during White House renovations this week. The renovations include structural repairs to address ceiling leaks, HVAC work and repairs to the South Portico steps.
An inflatable chicken mimicking President Trump is set up near the White House.