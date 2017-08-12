(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from August 6 to August 12.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds up a sign signaling one more question in President Trump's session with reporters Thursday afternoon.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

President Trump gives a statement to the press Saturday following an afternoon of violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters, leaving one person dead. Trump said he condemned "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides." His remarks received criticism from both sides of the aisle, with fellow Republicans slamming Trump's lack of directness and attempt to inject moral equivalence into the situation of chaos and terror.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks to the media Tuesday about the administration's response to the opioid crisis. President Trump vowed a stronger law enforcement response to the crisis. Thursday, he declared it a national emergency.

Bullit Marquez/AP

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte welcomes Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Malacanang Palace on Monday. Tillerson said he told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines the ASEAN Forum that "meddling in the elections is certainly a serious incident." He said it had "created serious mistrust between" Russia and the United States.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson speak at a news conference about the city's lawsuit against the Department of Justice. The suit centers on specific conditions that must be met by "sanctuary cities" in order to receive certain federal grant money.

"By forcing us, or the police department, to choose between the values of the city and the philosophy of the police department, in community policing, I think it's a false choice and it undermines our actual safety agenda," Emanuel told CNN.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced during White House renovations this week. The renovations include structural repairs to address ceiling leaks, HVAC work and repairs to the South Portico steps.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

An inflatable chicken mimicking President Trump is set up near the White House.