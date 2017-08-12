Story highlights Trump says Kim Jong Un will 'regret it fast' if he overtly threatens the US

North Korea has threatened to strike the waters off the US territory Guam

Beijing (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for restraint during a phone call with Donald Trump after a dramatic exchange of threats between the US President and North Korea.

Xi made clear in the call he was asking both sides to scale down the rhetoric and stressed the importance of diplomacy, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"At present, relevant parties should exercise restraint and avoid words and actions that would escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula," Xi said, according to the statement.

Saber-rattling from the pariah state has dominated Trump's 17-day working vacation in New Jersey.

Tensions came to a boil on Tuesday when Trump appeared to threaten nuclear war on North Korea, saying he would unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if Pyongyang continued to threaten the US or its allies.

Read More