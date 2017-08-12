Chinese President calls for restraint over North Korea

Story highlights Call comes after a week of threats between Washington and Pyongyang

Xi urged both sides to avoid escalating the tensions

(CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping called for restraint during a phone call Saturday with President Donald Trump over the escalating tensions with North Korea.

His phone call comes after a week of threats between Washington and Pyongyang.

Trump threatened North Korea this week, saying he will unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen." Pyongyang has said it will strike the US territory of Guam with ballistic missiles.

Trump stood by his bellicose rhetoric on North Korea on Friday , saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "will truly regret it and he will regret it fast" if he issues an overt threat or attacks Guam or a US ally.

Xi urged both sides to avoid escalating the tensions, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

