Mitch McConnell should have seen this coming

Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and was counselor to Clinton in the White House. He was a consultant to Priorities USA Action, the pro-Hillary Clinton super PAC. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) My friend and CNN colleague, S.E. Cupp, (whose new show debuts on HLN on August 21) has the perfect metaphor for President Donald Trump's relationship with the Republican Party. "He uses the party like a teenage boy uses a tuxedo for prom night," she says. And she's right. He rented the suit, used it for a time, and then dropped it in a heap in the corner, without a second thought about the cigarette burns and stains.

Just ask Mitch McConnell. The Senate majority leader gave President Trump his one major success: the confirmation of Justice Neal Gorsuch. To do so, McConnell nearly broke the Senate, denying even a hearing to President Barack Obama's highly qualified, moderate choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, Judge Merrick Garland. It was a shocking breach of Senate tradition, unprecedented in American history. But it worked. Denying Garland a hearing, a vote, or a fair chance at confirmation allowed Trump to place Gorsuch on the high court for life.

McConnell also played a critical role in muting any bipartisan warning about Russia's attempt to hack the election. According to the Washington Post, when presented with intelligence showing that Putin's regime was trying to affect the election, McConnell "voic(ed) skepticism that the underlying intelligence truly supported the White House's claims." By killing any hope of a strong, bipartisan response to Putin's attack, McConnell aided and abetted the enemy, while the enemy was busy aiding and abetting Mr. Trump.

How does the President pay McConnell back? By publicly denigrating him, insulting him, undermining him.

Shed no tears for Sen. McConnell. The wily Kentuckian, whose wife Elaine Chao serves as Trump's Transportation Secretary, is nothing if not a survivor. Besides, Mitch had it coming. It's hard for McConnell to complain about Trump violating longstanding traditions of decency and comity when he himself has done so.