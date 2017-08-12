Story highlights Police clear man arrested on suspicion of pushing a woman into the path of a bus

Lawyers for a man linked to the case said Friday they had proof their client was in the US at the time

Investigators renew their appeal for information on the jogger seen in the video

London (CNN) A man arrested over an attack in which a woman was pushed into the path of a London bus has been released without charge; police say they will take no further action against him.

The 41-year-old was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after officers searched an address in the affluent Chelsea area of the city.

Police have not named the person they arrested, but lawyers for a man named Eric Bellquist came forward on Friday to say his client had "irrefutable proof" that he was in the United States at the time.

"Our client has been wrongly implicated in this matter; he categorically denies being the individual concerned and has irrefutable proof that he was in the United States at the time of the incident," Duncan Lewis Solicitors said in a statement.

CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on May 5 but was released this week, appears to show a male jogger knocking a 33-year-old woman into the road as she walked across Putney Bridge in west London.

