Settle in with these weekend reads

Here, heroin spares no one, not even the sheriff's wife

Seeing double for science

Why refugee doctors become taxi drivers

Refugees and immigrants who were doctors in their home countries face barriers to practicing in the US , taking low-skilled jobs, driving taxis and working in grocery stores.

What killed Stacy Ruffin?

She died in an August 2016 flood near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that was made more likely, and likely more intense, by climate change. Who or what is to blame

Australia struggles with extremist threat

For most young Australians, the violence and extremism of Syria feels a world away. But for a tiny minority, ISIS exerts a powerful allure, leading a small but significant number to head to the Middle East to take up arms

Opinion: The Confederacy doesn't need to be resurrected; it needs to be de-zombified

John Sims, who has spent 15 years creating art that grapples powerfully with the image of the Confederate flag, says Amazon's "Black America" and, in particular, HBO's misguided "Confederate," are a reminder that reimagining history can irresponsibly retraumatize those living in the present

Opinion: Cynthia Nixon for governor? Why not?