One shot dead in Kenya election protests, police say

By Briana Duggan and Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 4:44 AM ET, Sat August 12, 2017

  • At least four others are injured
  • Kisumu is the opposition's stronghold

(CNN)One person was shot dead after protests broke out in Kisumu following the re-election of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, police said Saturday.

At least four others are undergoing treatment after officers shot them, county police commander Titus Yoma said.
Hundreds gathered in the city, lit bonfires and barricaded the streets Saturday morning, hours after the electoral commission announced Kenyatta as the winner.
    Opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who's ran for President four times, rejected the results, calling the vote rigged.
    Kenyatta, 55, is the son of the country's founding President. He got 54% of the vote to secure a second five-year term while Odinga received 44.74%.
    The incumbent President appealed for calm and called out for unity after the vote.
    "Fellow Kenyans, elections come and go but Kenya is here to stay," he tweeted. "Let us always remember that we are all brothers and sisters."
    Kisumu is the opposition's stronghold.
    Developing story - more to come

    CNN's Briana Duggan reported from Nairobi and Faith Karimi reported and wrote from Atlanta.