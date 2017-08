(CNN) Two trains collided in Alexandria, Egypt, leaving at least 28 dead and 74 wounded, according to the latest figure from Egypt's Health Ministry, via state-run Al-Ahram news.

The collision involved one train that had been traveling from Cairo and another from Port Said, according to Al-Ahram. The collision happened in Alexandria, where ambulances and local officials have been deployed.

Alexandria, Egypt's second-largest city, sits on the Mediterranean coast in the north.