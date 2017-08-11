Train collision in Egypt leaves dozens dead

(CNN) Two trains collided in Alexandria on Friday, leaving 41 dead and 179 others injured, Egypt's Health Ministry said.

The collision involved one train traveling from Cairo and another from Port Said, according to state news agency Al-Ahram.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi issued a statement offering his condolences to the families of the victims.

General Prosecutor Nabeel Ahmed dispatched a team from his office in Alexandria to the collision site to run the inspection, transport the dead to the nearest hospitals, release the victims to their families after the identification process is completed, and gather accounts from the wounded.

In addition, an engineering team will be dispatched to the scene to examine the causes of the accident and determine the party responsible.

