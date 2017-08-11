Story highlights Drainage system could not handle amount of rain, officials say

Several malfunctions have diminished drainage system

(CNN) Louisiana's governor declared a state of emergency in New Orleans as officials and residents scramble in the aftermath of last Saturday's heavy storm that left the city underwater this week.

New Orleans was left with widespread damage, a series of malfunctions in the city's drainage system and criticism of local officials as they revealed system failures days after the flooding.

The city has struggled with its drainage system for years. Some streets have potholes and sinkholes, catch basins are clogged or broken and water pipes are broken.

But this time, unlike Hurricane Katrina, rain falling in a very short period of time caused the flooding. The rain tested the drainage system and not the chain of levees, flood walls and pumps that were recently built by the federal government.

Here's what this year's flooding looks like by the numbers:

Read More