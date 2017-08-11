Motorcyclist recovering after driving off a 250-foot cliff

(CNN) Motorcyclist Matthew Murray was driving through the Santa Monica Mountains in Calabasas, California, when he lost control of his motorcycle.

On July 27, Murray veered off the mountain road, flying off a 250-foot cliff before landing in the woods below, according to officials on the scene. The entire crash was caught on a video camera mounted to Murray's motorcycle, showing Murray launch off the road high above the trees before crashing to the ground.

"It processed immediately in my head that you're gonna die," Murray told CNN Los Angeles affiliate KCAL-TV.

Murray, 27, lay motionless for about a minute and half before regaining consciousness, he said.

"I tried to walk to my motorcycle to get my phone and call 911," Murray said. "But I couldn't walk downhill, so I just turned around and halfway up the hill I went into shock."

