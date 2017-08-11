Story highlights The 40-year-old was fatally shot by Minneapolis police last month

She had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault outside her home

(CNN) On the shores of a picturesque Minneapolis lake, family and friends of Justine Ruszczyk shared hugs and listened to music at a public memorial to remember the Australian woman fatally shot by police last month.

Many of those gathering at Lake Harriet Park in southwest Minneapolis for the sunset memorial wore blue, Ruszczyk's favorite color.

The sound of two didgeridoos being played next to the Australian flag highlighted Ruszczyk's heritage. Plans called for luminarias and a silent walk around the lake at the end of the memorial.

Ruszczyk's fiance, Don Damond, said the two were planning to marry next week.

"Some would call it a cruel irony, but it's just an irony that we would have been on the airplane now, heading for a Hawaiian destination," he said. "It's rather surreal, but the irony isn't lost on any of us."

Read More