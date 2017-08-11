Story highlights The 40-year-old was fatally shot by Minneapolis police last month

She had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault outside her home

(CNN) On the shores of a picturesque Minneapolis lake, family and friends of Justine Ruszczyk shared hugs and listened to music at a public memorial to remember the Australian woman fatally shot by police last month.

Many of those gathering at Lake Harriet Park in southwest Minneapolis for the sunset memorial wore blue, Ruszczyk's favorite color.

The sound of two didgeridoos being played next to the Australian flag highlighted Ruszczyk's heritage. Plans called for luminarias and a silent walk around the lake at the end of the memorial.

Ruszczyk's fiance, Don Damond, was expected to speak; the two were planning to marry this month.

Ruszczyk, 40, called 911 late July 15 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley near her home. Less than 30 minutes later, she was dead from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, having been shot by one of the two police officers who responded to the call.

Ruszczyk and her fiance, Don Damond

Read More