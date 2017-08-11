Muslim woman wins $85,000 lawsuit after hijab forcibly removed

(CNN) The city of Long Beach, California, will pay $85,000 to settle a 2016 lawsuit filed by a Muslim woman after an officer forcibly removed her hijab, or headscarf, when she was in police custody.

The incident started when Kirsty Powell and her husband were pulled over by police for driving a "low rider" car, according to the lawsuit.

Powell was the passenger, but was arrested after police found a warrant under her name for a shoplifting incident.

Kirsty Powell

Powell's husband requested a female officer handle the arrest, according to the suit, but the arresting officers denied the request and told Powell she had to remove her hijab.

Powell spent the night in prison without her headscarf. It was returned when her husband posted her bond.

