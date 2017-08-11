Story highlights NFL warns Elliott: "Another violation of this nature may result in your suspension or potential banishment from the NFL"

The league has suspended Elliott for six games; he has three days to appeal

(CNN) The NFL may be without one of its biggest stars, as the league announced in a statement Friday that Commissioner Roger Goodell has suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

With that suspension also came a stern warning by the league directly to Elliott in writing: Another violation of this nature could lead to an even bigger punishment.

CNN has obtained a letter dated Friday to Elliott from the NFL advising him of the decision. It was written by Todd Jones, the NFL's special counsel for conduct, with the letter saying that the decision on the suspension was for violations involving "physical force against a woman in the context of an intimate relationship."

"You must have no further adverse involvement with law enforcement, and must not commit any additional violations of league policies," Jones wrote. "In that respect, you should understand that another violation of this nature may result in your suspension or potential banishment from the NFL."

Jones also said four external advisers "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that (Elliott) engaged in physical violence against (the alleged victim) on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

